PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. 204,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

