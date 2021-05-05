Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.77

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 2306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.