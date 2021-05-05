Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.77

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 2306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.
PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
