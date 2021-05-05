Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

