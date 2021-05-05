Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.82. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$38.80.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.