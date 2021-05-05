Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.22). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 9,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

