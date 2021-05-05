PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.93 Million

Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $396.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.00 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PDCE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,053. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

