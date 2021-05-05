PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. 3,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,107. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

