PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,389,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 163,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,227,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

