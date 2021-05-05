PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Reaches $9,497.68

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 61.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. PAXEX has a market cap of $9,497.68 and $871.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 225.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $754.82 or 0.01370857 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

