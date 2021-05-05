Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

TAN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,825. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

