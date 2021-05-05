Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 6,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,334. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

