Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 15,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,461. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.