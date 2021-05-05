Patriot Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after buying an additional 484,677 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,660,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. 5,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,969. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

