Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. 64,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

