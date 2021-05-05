Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 307.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 28,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

