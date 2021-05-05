Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

