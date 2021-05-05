Party City Holdco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,676 call options.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 50,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,639. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $2,449,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

