Party City Holdco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 12,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,676 call options.
Shares of PRTY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 50,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,639. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $859.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.26.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
