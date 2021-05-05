Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 4132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

