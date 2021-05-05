Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

