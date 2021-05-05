Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,465 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

