Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,875 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.61 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

