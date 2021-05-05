Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 132.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

