Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $151.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

