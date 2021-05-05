Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.91.

TSE PKI traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.34. 190,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,979. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.75 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.34. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 74.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

