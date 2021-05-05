Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 12,717 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 37.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

