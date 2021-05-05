Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

