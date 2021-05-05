Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 8,121 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

