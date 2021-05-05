Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.33 and a twelve month high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

