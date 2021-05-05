Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $269.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

