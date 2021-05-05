Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 36,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,021.7% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 727,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,390,000 after buying an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

