Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.76

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 5262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

