ParallelCoin Achieves Market Cap of $537,715.13 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002975 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $537,715.13 and approximately $59.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 304.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.16 or 0.00613234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002446 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.