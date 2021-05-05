Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Seer stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.