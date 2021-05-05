Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.