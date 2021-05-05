Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $113,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.