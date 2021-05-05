Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.