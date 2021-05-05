Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

