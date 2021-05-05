Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

