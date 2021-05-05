Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 429,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

