Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

GE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

