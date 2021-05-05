Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,511. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $154.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

