Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 259.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,302. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

