Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 189,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,877. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

