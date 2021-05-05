Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.35. 42,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

