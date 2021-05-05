Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 442,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $871.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

