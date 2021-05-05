Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $4.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 776,142 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

