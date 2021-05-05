Pancake Bunny Trading Down 22.7% This Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $175.51 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $343.99 or 0.00601405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

