Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Lannebo Fonder AB’s 7th Largest Position

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 4.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $17,960,611 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $341.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.