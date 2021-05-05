PAID Network (PAID) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.61 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $126.69 million and $9.61 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,786.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

