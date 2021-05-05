PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.80.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

