Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PKG traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 417,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,359. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

